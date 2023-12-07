FACT CHECK: Did Jim Caviezel Claim He Refused To Work With Robert De Niro As He Is ‘Ungodly’?

A post shared on social media purports that Passion of the Christ actor Jim Caviezel refused to work with actor Robert De Niro. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/TQaVq7nEfO — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 6, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests Caviezel made this statement or turned down this role.

Fact Check:

Former President Donald Trump responded to De Niro’s recent attack on him during an award show speech in which he accused Trump of lying more than 30,000 times during his administration, The Independent reported. Trump responded by saying De Niro’s language is “disgusting” and that he disrespected the country.

The Twitter post purports that Caviezel, who recently starred in the Angel Studios production Sound of Freedom, was offered a lucrative role in a film with De Niro, but turned down the opportunity because he is an “awful and ungodly man.” The post shared a photo of each man, De Niro in a suit and Caviezel on set.

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests Caviezel made this statement or turned down this role. The claim stems from a satirical website called the Dunning-Kruger Times. The piece offers no sources or evidence that this incident occurred.

The “about section” of the website self identifies as parody. The disclaimer reads, “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire. The logo can also be seen edited onto a vest in the photo of Caviezel. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)