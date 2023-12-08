FACT CHECK: Did The Manual For Courts-Martial Get Amended To Include Civilians?

A video shared on social media purports that the Manual for Courts-Martial has been amended recently to include civilians.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The manual has not been amended since 2007.

Fact Check:

The United State Military announced they will be conducting flight drills in Guyana, CBS News reported. This announcement comes during a tense border dispute of an oil-rich region with Venezuela.

The Facebook post claims the manual for courts-martial was changed to protect the elites and to hinder the American Citizens. The post shared the information in text format and shared a video of a man covering the claim as well.

The caption reads in part, “EXECUTIVE ORDER 13825 (EO). Manual for Courts-Martial has been amended. It NOW includes CIVILIANS!!!This is the ‘honey-pot’ of all EO’s. ‘They are ALL going down!’ Lieutenant Riccardo Bosi, explains the IMPACT of the revised Manual for Courts-Martial & what it means.LT Riccardo Bosi is CONFIRMING that Military Tribunals are taking place!”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this claim is accurate. There have been no amendments since 2007. Some civilians can be court-martialed if they are working for the government in the field during a time of war, according to Cornell University Law School.

The Supreme court found that the military justice system is separate from jurisprudence in the civilian courts. Military service members are subject to different proceedings than a civilian. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim 100 Turkish Navy warships have moved toward Gaza.