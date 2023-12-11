FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show AC-130 ‘Combat Footage’ Against Somali Pirates

A video shared on Facebook claims to show AC-130 “combat footage” against Somali pirates.



Verdict: Misleading

The video is from ARMA 3, a military simulation game.

Fact Check:

The U.S. military accused Somali pirates of attempting to capture a cargo ship in the Gulf of Aden in late November, according to Reuters. This comes as ships had been attacked in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing a video of alleged AC-130 “combat footage,” claiming it shows the aircraft operating against Somali pirates.

This video, however, is not genuine combat footage. The video is from ARMA 3, which is described as an “open-world army simulation,” according to the website of its developer, Bohemia Interactive. The video was shared on YouTube over two years ago with the title, “ArmA 3 – AC-130 against Somalia Pirates – Combat Footage – AC-130 Gunship Simulator – Gameplay.”

“I love to make these simulation videos for you and I am happy that you all like them a lot! The graphics of Arma are very good, it almost looks like in real life. Rather simulations than real war! I definitely don’t want to give the impression that I glorify war, I am just a enthusiastic gamer,” the video description reads.