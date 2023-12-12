FACT CHECK: Did Cristiano Ronaldo Cry After Seeing Videos From Gaza?

A video shared on social media purportedly shows international soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo crying while watching videos of the conflict in Gaza.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video predates the current conflict in Gaza.

Fact Check:

The Israeli Defense Force is now in control of a former Hamas headquarters in Gaza City, The New York Times reported. There is fighting in three key areas in Gaza as Israeli forces move to Southern Gaza The United Nations warned of an escalating humanitarian crisis.

The Facebook post purportedly shows Ronaldo crying after seeing video from Gaza during the Israel-Hamas conflict. The post shows side by side videos, one of a child that was injured in Gaza during the Israeli-Hamas conflict and the other shows Ronaldo appearing to watch the video on another screen. Google translated the text overlay as, “Ronaldo Crying Seeing a Palestinian Child Saying Allahuakbar.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video was part of an interview with talk show host Piers Morgan that predates the Israeli-Hamas conflict. The interview was uploaded to Piers Morgan’s YouTube channel last year and the video was from 2019.

During the interview Ronaldo saw a video of his father that brought him to tears. The incident was not related to Gaza. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)