FACT CHECK: No, Video Does Not Show A Crisis Actor In Gaza Holding A Baby Doll

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a crisis actor holding a doll claiming it is a dead baby.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The infant pictured is real.

Fact Check:

The Israel Defense Force has claimed they destroyed a Hamas rocket launch post in Northern Gaza, CNN reported. The IDF had encircled Hamas strongholds called Jabalya and Shejaiya, though the Israeli Navy was not deployed in the Red Sea after the Iranian-backed Houthis threatened to attack merchant ships entering Israel.

The Facebook post purports a crisis actor cried over a baby doll for Hamas propaganda. The video shows a woman in Gaza holding and crying over a baby’s body as a crowd stands around her.

The text overlay reads, “More Hamas Street Theater Propaganda Exposed.”

The caption reads in part, “Amidst a peculiar scene where a lady passionately embraces and kisses a doll, the true narrative unfolds in the background — a group of onlookers, particularly children, gaze at her with a mix of confusion and curiosity.”

The claim is inaccurate. Credible news reports, such as AFP, clarified that the video is not of a doll, but a Palestinian baby killed in Gaza. The Jerusalem post did retract an article that claimed a plastic doll was being used as propaganda in Gaza. The Post apologized and claimed their sources were “faulty.”

Getty Images described the photos from the incident as a 5-month-old Palestinian baby named Muhammad Hani Al-Zahar. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim 100 Turkish Navy warships have moved toward Gaza.

