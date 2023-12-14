FACT CHECK: Miscaptioned Video Claims To Show A Recent Volcanic Eruption In Indonesia

A video shared on social media purportedly shows the recent volcanic eruption of Mount Marapi in Indonesia.

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2018.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post purports to show a massive volcanic eruption in Marapi, Indonesia. The video was taken from a street nearby and many can be seen fleeing even further from the eruption.

The caption reads, “Mount Marapi erupted in Indonesia. 11 hikers perished in the blast.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2018 when Mount Sinabung erupted in Indonesia. The Guardian reported on Sinabung at the time saying that the eruption sent plumes 4.4 miles into the air. There were no reported casualties as a result of the eruption.

Dahsyatnya letusan Gunung Sinabung. Tinggi kolom hingga 5 km disertai luncuran awan panas hingga 4,9 km. Suara bergemuruh. Baru kali ini letusan disertai suara gemuruh sejak 2014-2018. Tidak ada korban jiwa. Semua penduduk di zona merah sudah lama diungsikan. #volcano #Sinabung pic.twitter.com/P2RRfMcm08 — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) February 19, 2018

Mount Marapi did erupt with initial reports on Monday claiming that 11 people were killed in the incident, according to Reuters. Recently reports have updated the number claiming that 23 people have now been pronounced dead. The Associated Press reported that the search for any other victims has been suspended.

The reports stated that 52 hikers were rescued after the first eruption happened on Sunday. Smaller eruptions have occurred since that sent more ash into the air. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that a crisis actor in Gaza used a baby doll for propaganda.