FACT CHECK: Video Of Netanyahu Calling War Crime Probe Anti-Semitic Is From 2021

A video shared on social media purportedly a recent video of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying that the investigation into Israel’s conduct is “pure antisemitism.”

Verdict: Misleading

The caption is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2021.

Fact Check:

Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said recently that it will take months to achieve the goal of destroying Hamas, The Associated Press reported. This comes after Hamas staged a deadly ambush on Israeli forces in Gaza City.

The Instagram post purported Netanyahu recently called investigations into Israel “anti-semitic.” In the video, Netanyahu claimed that the International Criminal Court’s possible probe was the result of “pure antisemitism.”

The text on the video reads, “In other words, ‘We can do whatever we want and you can’t question it because we’re God’s chosen people!’ Peak levels of clownery.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2021 when Netanyahu posted the video on his official twitter account. The statement reads in part, “The court established to prevent atrocities like the Nazi Holocaust against the Jewish people is now targeting the one state of the Jewish people. ”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:

“When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes – this is pure antisemitism. The court established to prevent atrocities like the Nazi Holocaust against the Jewish people is now targeting the one state of the Jewish people. ” pic.twitter.com/EKfk8cqJwr — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 6, 2021

Reuters reported the International Criminal Court was moving to investigate Israel actions regarding Palestine. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of misinformation that has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that a crisis actor in Gaza used a baby doll for propaganda.

