FACT CHECK: Video Shows Children In Syria, Not Palestine

A video shared on social media purportedly shows a recent video that was taken in Palestine of children describing life in the region.

There has never been democracy, but what ever happened to humanity..?🇵🇸💔 pic.twitter.com/um830AhHAP — Pelham (@Resist_05) December 11, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2022.

Fact Check:

The Israel Defense Force revealed that they discovered a Hamas tunnel in Gaza that spans 2.5 miles, CNN reported. The tunnel was discovered weeks ago, but minimal information, like the tunnels being ventilated and having electricity, has been released.

The Twitter post purportedly shows two Palestinian children tearfully describing life in Palestine. They talked about the harsh winter in the violence that they lived through.

The post’s caption shows a Palestinian flag and reads, “There has never been democracy, but what ever happened to humanity…?”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2022 and shows the girls describing the struggle of winter in Syria. A reddit post from last year also describes the incident occurring in Syria the title reads, “This is how winter is like for many Syrian children living in poverty and war. Every donation to the right organizations would help.”(RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

how winter is like for many #syrian children living in poverty and war. pic.twitter.com/BSd0Fm3HyN — Global Politics (@glob_politics) December 21, 2022

The United Nations Children’s Fund (unicef) has reported on the harsh conditions of the Syrian winter for children. The continued civil war in Syria has left many citizens vulnerable, according to UNICEF. Many children are forced to live in camps that UNICEF describes as, “very overcrowded and there was only a tent for shelter.”

The conflict in Syria has been raging for 12 years. BBC reported that it erupted in 2011 when rebel forces moved to overthrow President Bashar al-Assad. An estimated 306,887 civilians have been killed in the war between 2011 and 2021, according to the United Nations.

