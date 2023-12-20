FACT CHECK: No, Stephen Colbert Was Not Arrested

A post shared on social media purports that late night host Stephen Colbert was arrested and detained by the military in Guam.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. There is no evidence that Colbert was arrested.

Fact Check:

The Facebook post claims that JAG officials have arrested the host of CBS’s “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The report further claims that the military has a new detainment center on Guam where Colbert has been held.

The caption reads in part, “As reported last week, White Hats had finished building a crude but hopefully efficient 200-cell prison for mainstream media personalities that, in one way or another, committed treason and defrauded the United States of America.”

The claim is inaccurate. The story stems from a satirical news outlet and shared without context by social media users. The “about section“ of the website Real Raw News self identifies as parody saying, “this website contains humor, parody, and satire.”

Colbert did release a statement saying he was missing his show for medical reasons. Since then, the show’s YouTube channel has been releasing recent episodes of the Late Show. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

This is not the first piece of satire that has been shared online as real. Check Your Fact debunked a claim that former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick was fired from High School coaching position.