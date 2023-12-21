FACT CHECK: Dua Lipa’s Statement About The Israeli-Hamas Conflict Was Edited

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a statement from singer Dua Lipa showing her support for Palestine.

🚨🇵🇸 DUA LIPA stands with PALESTINE! “With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Palestine. Grief as I witness the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2 million souls, half of them children, endure unimaginable hardships.” – @DUALIPA pic.twitter.com/NH06gywgRB — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) December 12, 2023

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The statement has been edited.

Fact Check:

The Israel Defense Force revealed that they uncovered a large Hamas command center in Gaza City, according to The Associated Press. The Israeli military claimed that the command center is part of a tunnel network that Hamas used to move weapons.

The Twitter post purports Dua Lipa made a statement in support of Palestine. The post includes a photo of the singer and shares the alleged quote in the caption.

The alleged quote reads, “With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Palestine. Grief as I witness the unprecedented suffering in Gaza, where 2.2 million souls, half of them children, endure unimaginable hardships.”

The caption says, “DUA LIPA stands with PALESTINE!”

The claim is inaccurate. The message being shared has been edited to eliminate her mention of Israel. The original statement reads, “With each passing day, my heart aches for the people of Israel and Palestine. The post left out her reference to Israel.

Her social media accounts do not feature this version of the statement. She has shared a fundraiser titled “Urgent relief for Gaza’s children.” (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

