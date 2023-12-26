FACT CHECK: Did Electric Cars Recently Break Down On Snow-Covered German Road?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent photo of electric cars that ran out of power during a snowstorm in Germany.

Molte autostrade in Germania sono bloccate a causa dei veicoli elettrici che si sono scaricati al freddo.Anche le auto normali sono bloccate tra veicoli elettrici,non possono aggirare veicoli scarichi.Problemi simili si registrano anche nella Repubblica Ceca pic.twitter.com/fwodpsXUAS — ElenaBardet #HaStatoPutin #Bersagliera (@elena_bardet1) December 3, 2023

Verdict: False

The caption is inaccurate. The photo dates back to 2011.

Fact Check:

The Twitter post purports electric cars were covered in snow after breaking down in Germany. The post shares a photo of a highway full of cars, many with their windshield wipers elevated.

The caption reads, “Many highways in Germany are blocked due to electric vehicles running out of power in the cold. Even normal cars are stuck between electric vehicles, they cannot get around empty vehicles. Similar problems are also seen in the Czech Republic.”

The claim is inaccurate. The photo dates back to Feb. 2011 when a massive snowstorm hit Chicago, MPR News reported. The photo also appeared on Alarmy, an online stock-photo website and is labeled as the 2011 storm in Chicago.

Germany has seen severe snowstorms in recent weeks, according to Fox. Recent reports indicate that it had 1-2 feet of snow throughout southern Germany. (RELATED: Video Of Pakistani Air Force Is Old)

