FACT CHECK: Did The Marines Arrest The Assistant Defense Secretary?

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Marines have arrested Assistant Defense Secretary for Acquisition Tanya Skeen.

Verdict: False

A Department of Defense spokesperson said the claim is false in an email to Check Your Fact. The claim was originally posted by Real Raw News, a self-identified satirical website.

Fact Check:

A North Carolina towing company is paying a $70,000 settlement following the accusation after allegedly repossessing and selling vehicles belonging to deployed U.S. Marines, according to Fox News. The company purportedly violated the Servicemembers Civil Relief Act, which requires companies to file accurate affidavits on whether a vehicle belongs to a service member, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post claims the marines arrested the assistant defense secretary. The post shows a link to a Rumble video titled “Marines Arrest Assistant Defense Secretary Tanya M. Skeen.”

“One by one they’re going down,” the caption reads. “It’s a very long list, and MANY have already went down.”

The post is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports about Skeen’s alleged arrest. (RELATED: No, The Military Did Not Arrest The FEMA Deputy Administrator For Treason In Maui)



Skeen is not currently assistant defense secretary. An announcement of Skeen’s retirement was posted by the LinkedIn account for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment in Aug. 2023. The post announced Gary Ashworth would be taking over the position.

The Rumble video references the website Real Raw News, which originally posted the claim. The site’s “About Us” page includes the disclaimer, “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” Check Your Fact has debunked this site several times previously.

“The story is false,” a Department of Defense spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim that an image showing former President Donald Trump in a military uniform is genuine.