FACT CHECK: No, A World Health Organization Official Was Not Arrested By The Marines

A post shared on Facebook claims a World Health Organization (WHO) official has been arrested by the U.S Marines.

Verdict: False

The claim is false, a Department of Defense spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email. It was originally posted by Real Raw News, a website known to publish satirical content.

Fact Check:

In an end of year message, the WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has urged countries worldwide to work on an accord to prepare for future pandemics that may occur, according to Hindustan Times. Although the pandemic was officially lifted in May 2023, Tedros said that this year has brought “immense and avoidable suffering,” the South China Morning Post reported.

A Facebook post claims the marines have arrested a WHO official. It shares a screenshot of an alleged Dec. 24 article featuring a photo of two men in lab coats.

“Marines Arrest WHO Official,” the alleged headline reads.

This article is satire, however. It stems from Real Raw News, a site that self-identifies as satirical. The site’s “About Us” page includes a disclaimer saying “This website contains humor, parody, and satire.” Check Your Fact has debunked several previous claims from the site pertaining to the marines arresting various public figures.

The article claims that Assistant Director General Chikwe Ihekweazu was arrested by the U.S. Marines. There are no credible news reports about Ihekweazu’s alleged arrest. (RELATED: Did The Marines Arrest The Assistant Defense Secretary?)

“This is false,” a Department of Defense spokesperson told Check Your Fact in an email.



Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for the WHO for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.