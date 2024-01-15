FACT CHECK: Does X Image Show A Recent Attack In Yemen?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of the recent attack the US and UK launched in Yemen against the Houthis. The Western evil empire dropped hundreds of bombs on Yemen today. Why? So that Israel can continue its murders of babies in Gaza, instead of pushing for a ceasefire. Sleepy Joe Biden and Democrats are war mongers. Yet they tried to convince us Trump would start a nuclear war! pic.twitter.com/FzEIxyQoHP — Pemphero W Mphande (@PempheroMphande) January 12, 2024

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The image dates back to 2022.

Fact Check:

The US and UK have launched attacks on Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen, CNN reported. These attacks come after the Houthis were warned against carrying out attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea and the British Prime Minister described these attacks as self-defense in order to “restore stability to the region.”

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports to show an attack on the Houthis. The photo shows a massive explosion over buildings and palm trees. The caption reads, “The Western evil empire dropped hundreds of bombs on Yemen today. Why? So that Israel can continue its murders of babies in Gaza, instead of pushing for a ceasefire. Sleepy Joe Biden and Democrats are war mongers. Yet they tried to convince us Trump would start a nuclear war!”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no evidence that this image is related to the recent attacks in Yemen. The image dates back to 2022 when Houthi rebels launched attacks in Saudi Arabia. The image shared in the post was of Saudi Aramco’s petroleum storage facility, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia March 25, 2022, according to Infobae. The Houthis claimed 16 different strikes in Saudi Arabia.

The video of the explosion was uploaded to Al Jazeera in Mar. 2022. Their reporting also stated that the explosion was the result of Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia.