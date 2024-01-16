FACT CHECK: No, Lia Thomas Was Not Booed Off Stage At An ‘NCAA Legends’ Event

A post shared on X, formerly Twitter, claims trans athlete Lia Thomas was booed off stage at a National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) event.

Verdict: False

The claim is baseless. It was originally posted by a website that describes itself as satirical.

Fact Check:

Former ESPN anchor Sage Steele has claimed she was told not to speak out about Thomas after showing opposition to her competing in women’s sports, according to Daily Mail. Steele left ESPN in August 2023 after her lawsuit accusing the company of suspending her due to COVID-19 comments was settled, Mediaite reported.

An X post purports Thomas was booed at a sporting event. The post shows an image of the athlete in University of Pennsylvania attire.

Text overlaid on the image reads, “Lia Thomas booed off stage at ‘NCAA legends’ event.”

There is no evidence for this claim, however. There are no credible news reports about this occurring.

The claim was originally posted by Dunning-Kruger Times. The site’s “About Us” page identifies the website as satirical. “Dunning-Kruger-Times.com is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery,” it reads. Check Your Fact has debunked this site several times previously. (RELATED: Did Lia Thomas Decide To Compete In Men’s League?)



Check Your Fact has reached out to spokespeople for Thomas and the NCAA for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received from either source.

This is not the first time misinformation involving Thomas has spread online. Check Your Fact previously debunked a claim that swimmer and political activist Riley Gaines sued Thomas for $2 million.