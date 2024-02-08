FACT CHECK: Is The World Health Organization Demanding Surveillance Powers For ‘Disease Control’?

A post on Facebook claims the World Health Organization (WHO) is seeking surveillance powers to monitor all citizens for “disease control.”

Verdict: False

The claim stems from a website that is known for spreading misinformation. Draft proposals from the WHO call for increased cooperation between countries, but not a singular surveillance program.

Fact Check:

The director general of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has warned nations that “future generations may not forgive” the organization should it fail to agree on a pandemic treaty, according to Fortune. Ghebreyesus also expressed concerns for other, poorer countries that were “left behind, waiting for scraps” in regards to testing equipment and vaccines, the outlet reported.

The Facebook post claims the organization’s treaty would allow for widespread surveillance “to monitor every man, woman & child” for potential diseases should another pandemic occur.

“Who [this unelected, corrupt entity that is in the pocket of Bill Gates and Big Pharma] are they to demand anything from anyone? This is the anti-christ [system] seeking to control everyone from behind the scenes and are the enemy of humanity,” the post’s caption reads in part.

The claim is false. The origin of the surveillance claim stems from the website The People’s Voice, which is known for spreading multiple claims that are either fabricated or greatly misconstrued. (RELATED: Did The WEF Declare That ‘Disease X’ Will Be Leaked In 2025?)

The WHO does have a treaty proposal in place, which was started on in March 2023 during the fourth meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, according to a release from the organization. The target date for a finalized plan of the treaty is May 2024, though most details are not finalized, the World Economic Forum reported.

The most recent text, released in October 2023, does have a section on surveillance, calling for cooperation between countries to aid in “the development and strengthening of pandemic prevention and public health surveillance capacities.”

Nowhere in the text, however, does the organization propose a uniform set of rules that are enforceable, nor gives any additional powers to the agency.

Check Your Fact has reached out to the World Health Organization for comment and will update this piece if one is received.