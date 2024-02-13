FACT CHECK: No, RTE News Did Not Refer To Protesting Irish Farmers As ‘Far-Right’

A video shared on TikTok allegedly shows an RTE News article with the headline “Irish Far-Right Farmers to Protest in solidarity with European farmers.”

Verdict: False

The headline is digitally altered. There is no proof RTE reported this.

Fact Check:

The Irish Farmers’ Association has encouraged farmers to show solidarity with other farmers across Europe who are protesting “oppressive” environmental regulations, according to the Irish Times. Following these protests, The European Commission plans to scrap its plan to halve pesticide use, according to CNBC.

The TikTok video purports RTE News referred to Irish protesters as “far-right.” The video appears to show an article that covers the claim.

The alleged article reads, “Irish Far-Right Farmers to Protest in solidarity with European farmers.” According to the byline shown, it was allegedly posted on Jan. 31, 2024.

This is digitally altered, however. There is no matching headline on the RTE News website. The outlet did post an article addressing the protests on February 2 titled, “Irish farmers protest in solidarity with EU neighbours.”

This article does not refer to the farmers as “far-right.” The digitally altered version cannot be found on any of the outlet’s social media accounts. (RELATED: Image Showing Farmers In Paris Is Artificially Created)



Check Your Fact reached out to RTE News for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time misinformation involving the recent farmer protests in Europe has spread online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a video claiming to show a protest led by French farmers.