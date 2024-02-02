FACT CHECK: X Video Shows 2015 Protests In Belgium, Not Recent Protests In France

A video shared on X purports to show a recent protest led by French farmers.

Verdict: False

The claim is false. The video is comprised of two clips, both of which show 2015 protests from Belgian farmers.

Ten thousand farmers protested Wednesday in France, moving their convoys closer to the cities of Paris and Lyon, France24 reported. The farmers are protesting over multiple issues, including fuel prices, inflation, and more, the outlet reported.

“FARMERS CONTINUE TO RESIST French Farmers Tractor pushes armored vehicle out of the way then they spray fertilizer on Macron’s thugs. Support your farmers,” the video’s caption purports. The video has been viewed over 100,000 times as of writing.

The video is neither recent nor linked to protests led by French farmers, however. The video is actually comprised of two clips, both of which show 2015 protests from Belgian farmers.

The first clip, uploaded to YouTube by the Spanish-language outlet El Diario, matches the beginning of the viral X video. The same green and yellow tractor and white police vehicles are visible. In addition, the sound of horns blaring can be heard in both videos. A translation of the video’s caption indicates the protest was focused on the price of milk. The video is dated Sept. 7, 2015.

Likewise, the second video, uploaded to YouTube by The Associated Press, matches the seven-second mark of the viral X clip. “Protesting farmers on Monday used a tractor to spray straw at police during confrontations at a demonstration in Brussels to demand EU action to counter slumping prices,” the video’s description reads. The video is also dated Sept. 7, 2015.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find the viral X clip referenced in any credible news reports about the recent protests led by farmers in France. Furthermore, French President Emmanuel Macron has not publicly commented on the claim. (RELATED: Facebook Post Falsely Claims Big Ben Set On Fire As A Result Of Recent Protest)

Check Your Fact has contacted the Belgian Federal Police for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.