FACT CHECK: No, Rachel Levine Did Not Announce A Program That Would Rehome Trans Children With Trans Parents

A photo shared on Facebook claims Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel Levine announced a program that would rehome transgender children with transgender parents.

Verdict: False

The post was originally created by a satirical account. There are no credible news reports or other evidence to suggest Levine said this.

Fact Check:

Levine recently made a statement that climate change “disproportionately affects” the mental and physical health of Black communities, according to Daily Mail. She added that “Black Americans are more likely than white Americans to live areas in housing that increase their susceptibility to climate related health issues,” the outlet reported.

A post claims Levine, who is trans, has announced a program that would rehome trans children with trans parents. The post shares an image of Levine in the middle of speaking.

“JUST IN: Assistant Sec. Rachel Levine announced a program for trans children to stay with trans-adoptive parents after being removed from biological homes via Child Services,” the post reads. “‘Kids really need a home where someone understands them sexually,’ Levine said, licking his lips.”

The post is inaccurate, however. There are no credible news reports to corroborate the claim. (RELATED: Did Rachel Levine Say Dr. Seuss Books And Mr. Potato Head Were Bad For Children?)



The post was originally created by an account called U.S. Ministry of Truth. The account’s bio indicates that it is satire. Check Your Fact has debunked claims from this account a couple times previously.

Check Your Fact has reached out to a Levine spokesperson for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.