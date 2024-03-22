FACT CHECK: No, Garth Brooks Did Not Say He Is Permanently Leaving The U.S.

A post shared on Facebook claims country music star Garth Brooks announced that he is permanently leaving the U.S.

Verdict: False

There is no evidence for this claim. It was originally posted by a satirical website.

Fact Check:

Brooks recently announced that he would be selling Bud Light at his honky-tonk, Friends in Low Places, to which he met criticism, according to Fox News. Bud Light faced a massive boycott after doing an ad campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, Daily Mail reported.

A Facebook post claims Brooks announced that he wants to move out of the U.S. permanently. The post shows an image of Brooks alongside an image of the Statue of Liberty.

“Garth Brooks Announces Plans to Permanently Leave The U.S, ‘No Respect For Me Here,'” the post reads. (RELATED: No, Garth Brooks Was Not Kicked Out Of A Toby Keith Tribute)

The claim is baseless, however. It was originally posted by a site called SpaceXMania, where it is labeled as satire. A disclaimer on the site reads, “Please note that the article under the category ‘SATIRE’ are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.” Check Your Fact has debunked claims originating from the site multiple times previously.

There are no credible news reports about Brooks announcing an intention to move out of the U.S.

Check Your Fact reached out to Brooks via Facebook direct message and will update this piece accordingly if a comment is received.