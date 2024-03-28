FACT CHECK: Did Trump Claim He Transferred Property To Another Name To Protect Assets?

A post shared on social media purports former President Trump stated that he transferred his property to another name to protect them from seizure.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Trump has become one of the 500 richest people in the world when his net worth recently jumped to $6.5 billion, CNBC News reported. This comes after a merger between Trump Media and Technology Group and Digital World Acquisition Corp.

A post shared on Facebook purports Trump made a Truth Social post stating he transferred property to ensure it would not be seized. The post shows a screenshot of the alleged post from Trump’s Truth Social.

The post reads, “The corrupt New York DA Letitia Peekaboo James, can try to take my property with this rigged witch hunt but they won’t succeed. I have done a transfer of property which means it’s not in my name so they can’t take it to cover any ‘bills’ they want Donald J. Trump to pay. I win. MAGA!”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no record of this post on his authentic Truth Social account. Likewise, there is no archived version of this post.

Trump was ordered to pay $454 million in a for fraudulently inflating his net worth. A recent appeals court judgment reduced the bond to $175 million, The New York Times reported. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

