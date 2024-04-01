FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Falsely Claims JAG Convicted Matthew Graves Of Treason

A post shared on Facebook claims the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s (JAG) Corps purportedly convicted Matthew Graves, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, of treason.

Verdict: False

The claim is false and stems from a Mar. 24 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A spokesperson for Navy JAG denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

According to his biography via the Justice Department’s website, Graves is the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, not the D.C. District Attorney. He was officially sworn into the role in November 2021, the same biography indicates.

“JAG Convicts D.C. District Attorney for TREASON,” the Facebook post purports. The post does not provide a source to support its claim.

The claim is false and stems from a Mar. 24 article published on the satire site “Real Raw News.” A “Disclaimer” included on the site’s “About Us” page indicates its content is not meant to be taken literally. “Information on this website is for informational and educational and entertainment purposes. This website contains humor, parody, and satire. We have included this disclaimer for our protection, on the advice on legal counsel,” the disclaimer reads.

The Mar. 24 satire article claims Graves allegedly bragged about prosecuting and sentencing individuals who participated in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol to longer prison terms than recommended. The article further claims the military tribunal purportedly declared Graves “guilty” as a result and scheduled his supposed execution for Mar. 26.

In addition, the article references a Jan. 20 piece from “Real Raw News” claiming Graves had purportedly been arrested by the U.S. Delta Force for treason. Check Your Fact also debunked that claim.

Likewise, Check Your Fact found no credible news reports to support the claim. In fact, the opposite is true. Lead Stories indicated the claim was false via a Mar. 27 article. (RELATED: No, The Clinton Foundation Did Not Purchase Little St. James Island)

Furthermore, the claim is neither referenced on the U.S. Navy JAG Corps’ website nor its verified social media accounts. The claim does not appear on the website for the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia’s Office, either.

Patricia Babb, a spokesperson for the U.S. Navy JAG Corps denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“This is not true,” Babb said of the claim.