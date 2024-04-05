FACT CHECK: Did CBS Sign A $1 Billion Deal With Jay Leno?

A post shared on social media purports CBS has signed a $1 billion deal with comedian Jay Leno.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Comedian Jimmy Kimmel recently made headlines after he returned from a trip to Japan, saying that their country is far cleaner than the United States, The New York Post reported. Kimmel joked that the Japanese view Americans as “garbage people” and commented on Europe’s plumbing.

A post shared on Facebook purports that Leno has been given a $1 billion deal to create a show to compete with “Jimmy Kimmel Live” of ABC. The post shares an image of each other comedians with text below.

The text reads, “CBS Secures $1 Billion Agreement with Jay Leno for Late Night Show to Compete Against Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet, Esspots. Esspot self-identifies as satire. Their disclaimer reads, “A Subsidiary of SpaceXMania.com specializing in Satire and Parody News.”

Leno left NBC’s “Tonight Show” in 2014 passing the baton to Jimmy Fallon who has helmed the role as host since. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim a video showed a Ukrainian jet being shot down.