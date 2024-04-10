FACT CHECK: Was Trump’s Golf Club The Epicenter Of New Jersey Earthquake?

A post shared on social media purports former President Donald Trump’s National Golf Club in Bedminster was the epicenter of the recent earthquake in New Jersey.

Verdict: Misleading

The claim is inaccurate. Bedminster was a few miles away from the center.

A 4.8 magnitude earthquake hit New Jersey recently and New York Governor Kathy Hochul claimed it was one of the largest in the region in 100 years, ABC News reported. The event shook buildings in several east coast states and caused strong aftershocks, according to the outlet.

A post shared on Facebook claims one of Trump’s resorts was the epicenter. The post shared this information in text over a pink and blue background.

“UPDATE: Epicenter of the 4.8 Earthquake in NYC area 10:23am was TRUMP’S BEDMINSTER NJ RESORT. Seriously!”

The claim is inaccurate. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the epicenter of this earthquake was determined to have been Whitehouse Station.

Bedminster was near the epicenter, about 3 to 5 miles away. The New York Post reported that a spokesperson from Trump told the outlet that “there is no damage to Trump Bedminster.” (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

New Jersey experienced more aftershocks days after the quake, according to NJ.com. The aftershocks could last up to a week according to experts, but it is unlikely that the quake means a larger seismic event is expected, NorthJersey.com reported.

