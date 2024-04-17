FACT CHECK: Did Jerry Seinfeld Make A $500 Million Deal With Paramount?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Fact Checking Trump's Claim About US Crime Statistics
FACT CHECK: Photo Taken In 2018, Not During Recent Earthquake In Taiwan
FACT CHECK: Did Jerry Seinfeld Make A $500 Million Deal With Paramount?
FACT CHECK: X Video Does Not Show Iran's Recent Attack On Israel