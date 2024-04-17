FACT CHECK: Did Jerry Seinfeld Make A $500 Million Deal With Paramount?

A post shared on social media purports that comedian Jerry Seinfeld has made a deal with Paramount to create a new sitcom.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Seinfeld has a new movie with Netflix. CBS News reports that the film ‘Unfrosted’ is the fictional story behind the creation of the Kellogg’s breakfast treat ‘Pop-Tarts’ in 1964. The film will be released on May 3.

A post shared on Facebook claimed that Seinfeld will reunite with actor Michael Richards to create a new show for Paramount in a $500 million deal. The caption reads, “Brᴇaking: Paramount Offers Jerry Seinfeld And ‘Blacklisted’ Michaᴇl Richards $500 Million For A Nᴇw Sitcom.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that this deal has been made. The claim appears to stem from a satirical news outlet called SpaceXmania.com. The article claims that Seinfeld will work with Richards to create an ‘un-woke’ show as the entertainment industry undergoes a shift in tone.

The website self identifies as parody. Their disclaimer reads, “Our mission? To bring you the freshest fake news, some sassy analysis, and a good dose of satire.” The claim was also posted to the Facebook account SpaceX Fanclub that also features a parody label. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim a video showed a Ukrainian jet being shot down.