FACT CHECK: Did Mark Zuckerberg Claim The Lord’s Prayer Violates Meta’s Policies?

A post shared on social media purports that Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated posting The Lord’s Prayer violates the company’s policies.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Judge recently rejected a claim to hold Zuckerberg personally liable for social media addictions, The Hill reported. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed the allegations against Zuckerberg, but noted the case against Meta will be heard.

A post shared on Facebook claims that Zuckerberg announced posting The Lord’s Prayer violates Meta’s policies. The post shared an image of text that includes the claim and the prayer.

The post reads in part, “After hearing Mark Zuckerberg say that posting the Lord’s Prayer violates their policies, I ask all Christians to follow my lead and post the Lord’s prayer. I declare my faith publicly.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no language in Facebook’s community standards that would prohibit that content. Politifact reported a Meta spokesperson told them “language of this prayer does not violate our policies.”

Meta does claim to prohibit hate speech. The definition of this term is outlined on their in their policies, which state, “we define hate speech as direct attacks against people.” (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

Several examples of The Lord’s Prayer can be found on Facebook including The Facebook Group “The Lord’s Prayer” features the prayer in their bio and has been active for several years.

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim the Las Vegas Monorail is closing.