FACT CHECK: Image Of Eiffel Tower Lit In Israeli Flag’s Colors Is From 2023, Not 2024

A post shared on social media purports that the Eiffel Tower was recently lit in the Israeli flag’s colors.

Eiffel tower last night 👇 Thank you 🇫🇷❤️🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/ZUfX85Wy1S — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) April 14, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

While the photo is real, the image is from 2023, days after the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks in Israel.

Fact Check:

Israel launched a missile strike on Iran overnight, less than a week after Iran launched missiles into Israel, CBS News reported. Iran has downplayed the scope of the attack, according to The New York Times.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows an image of the Eiffel Tower lit in blue and white with the Star of David in the center to show solidarity with the nation of Israel.

The caption reads, “Eiffel tower last night, Thank you.”

The claim is inaccurate. The photo dates back to Oct. 2023, after Hamas attacked Israel. Reuters reported on the image of the Eiffel Tower at the time saying that the photo was taken on Oct. 9 just days after Hamas attacked Israel in one of the biggest assaults on Israel in years.

The Guardian reported that France asked for Israel not to retaliate after Iran launched missile strikes in Israel. French President Emmanuel Macron did reiterate his support for Israel and claimed that Iran should face international isolation for their actions. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

