FACT CHECK: Did U.S. Bank Stadium End The Sale Of Meat And Dairy Products?

A post shared on social media purports the U.S. Bank Stadium is no longer selling meat or dairy products during games.

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate. The original post stems from a satirical account.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Facebook claims that U.S. Bank Stadium that hosts the NFL Minnesota Vikings has not stopped the sale of meat and dairy. The post shared a screenshot of a tweet that features a picture of the stadium’s field with the team’s name on it.

The post reads, “BREAKING: U.S. Bank Stadium plans to be a completely ‘Kill Free’ stadium by switching entirely to plant based meat by September of this year. It will also be replacing all ice cream, cheese, and condiments with dairy free options instead. Minnesota would be the first NFL team to have a completely vegan stadium.”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim appears to stem from a meme account. The account self identifies as parody in the bio. A spokesperson for U.S. Bank Stadium told USA TODAY “There is no validity to the claim.”