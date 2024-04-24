FACT CHECK: Did The Royal Family Admit To Using Surrogacy?

A post shared on social media purports that the British Royal Family announced that surrogacy was used by Meghan Markle. Why is the mainstream media not talking about this 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/u7tyzZWUl0 — Suzie (@wuikle) April 17, 2024

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Prince William recently resumed his work after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis and visited a non-profit which helps to feed those in need, ABC News reported. William received letters of well-wishes for his wife and for King Charles III from the volunteers.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a post from the account of Prince William and Kate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used surrogacy. The post shows a photo of the alleged tweet. “This is a public announcement,” the post reads. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the services of a surrogate. We apologise for any misunderstanding.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no such tweet found on their social media account. There is no such announcement on their website.

The post also shows that the tweet came from Frogmore Cottage. Frogmore Cottage was the home of Harry and Meghan in May 2019. The BBC reported in April, a month before this supposed post, that the Duke and Duchess were moving into the cottage. There are grammatical errors in the post as well. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

Theories did spread online that Meghan used a surrogate for the birth of her son Archie. The Sun reported that Kensington Palace staff worked to delete comments online that were disparaging toward Meghan regarding her pregnancy.