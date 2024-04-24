FACT CHECK: Did The Royal Family Admit To Using Surrogacy?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on social media purports that the British Royal Family announced that surrogacy was used by Meghan Markle.

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Prince William recently resumed his work after Kate announced her cancer diagnosis and visited a non-profit which helps to feed those in need, ABC News reported. William received letters of well-wishes for his wife and for King Charles III from the volunteers.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a post from the account of Prince William and Kate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle used surrogacy. The post shows a photo of the alleged tweet.

“This is a public announcement,” the post reads. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex used the services of a surrogate. We apologise for any misunderstanding.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no such tweet found on their social media account. There is no such announcement on their website.

The post also shows that the tweet came from Frogmore Cottage. Frogmore Cottage was the home of Harry and Meghan in May 2019. The BBC reported in April, a month before this supposed post, that the Duke and Duchess were moving into the cottage. There are grammatical errors in the post as well. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

Theories did spread online that Meghan used a surrogate for the birth of her son Archie. The Sun reported that Kensington Palace staff worked to delete comments online that were disparaging toward Meghan regarding her pregnancy.

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim the Las Vegas Monorail is closing.

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Did The Royal Family Admit To Using Surrogacy?
FACT CHECK: Viral Video Showing Joe Biden Being Heckled In Scranton Is From 2021
FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Palestinians Celebrating Iranian Attack
FACT CHECK: Is Joe Biden 'Facing Excommunication' From The Catholic Church?