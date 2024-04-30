FACT CHECK: Did Congress Approve $26 Billion In Aid For Israel?

Multiple media outlets are reporting that Congress approved $26 billion in aid for Israel.

Despite opposition from Republican hardliners, the House of Representatives approved a $95 billion legislative package that would give $60.84 billion in security assistance to Ukraine, $26 billion to Israel and $8.12 billion to Taiwan. https://t.co/MX81qqynq5 pic.twitter.com/yJUlb555JH — Reuters (@Reuters) April 21, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

The package provides around $15 billion directly to Israel. At least $9 billion is going toward humanitarian assistance and $2.4 billion for U.S. operations in the region.

Fact Check:

The International Court of Justice ruled that it would not halt a German arms sales to Israel, according to BBC News. Germany is the second largest arms provider to Israel, with the U.S. as the largest, the outlet reported.

Media outlets, such as Voice of America, CNN, NPR, JNS and Politico, reported that Congress approved $26 billion for Israel. For example, Politico reported, “The letter comes just weeks after Congress approved $26.3 billion in additional aid to Israel.”

This claim is misleading. Congress approved $26 billion for Israel, humanitarian aid and U.S. operations in the region, according to The New York Times. That includes $15 billion for military aid, $9 billion for humanitarian aid and $2.4 billion for U.S. military operations, the outlet reported.

PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins said on April 24 that $14 billion was going directly to Israel. (RELATED: Viral X Image Showing Iranian Trucks Is Not Recent)

“For Israel, first of all, $14 billion. You will see a couple of different figures, but that is money just for Israel itself. Also in that same bill is another $9 billion of humanitarian relief. That will include Gaza and other crisis points around the world,” Desjardins said.

The breakdown for the $26 billion appears in the text of the bill, which became law on April 24 after it was signed by President Joe Biden. For Israel itself, it appears that at least $13.5 billion was appropriated for its defense needs. (RELATED: Image Does Not Show Recent Tehran Explosion)

The bill spells out:

“For an additional amount for “Operation and Maintenance, Defense-Wide’, $4,400,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2025, to respond to the situation in Israel.”

“For an additional amount for ‘Procurement, Defense-Wide’, $5,200,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2026, to respond to the situation in Israel and for related expenses…”

“For an additional amount for ‘Procurement of Ammunition, Army’, $801,400,000, to remain available until September 30, 2026, to respond to the situation in Israel…”

“For an additional amount for ‘Foreign Military Financing Program’, $3,500,000,000, to remain available until September 30, 2025, for assistance for Israel and for related expenses…”

The bill also provided $2.4 billion for the Department of Defense “to remain available until September 30, 2024, for transfer to military personnel accounts… only for U.S. operations, force protection, deterrence, and the replacement of combat expenditures in the United States Central Command region…”

There is also at least $9 billion for humanitarian assistance for “vulnerable populations and communities…”

“For an additional amount for ‘International Disaster Assistance’, $5,655,000,000, to remain available until expended, to address humanitarian needs, including the provision of emergency food and shelter, of vulnerable populations and communities…”

“For an additional amount for ‘Migration and Refugee Assistance’, $3,495,000,000, to remain available until expended, to address humanitarian needs of vulnerable populations and communities…”

The House Appropriations Committee said in a press release that the “bill totals $26.38 billion to support Israel in its effort to defend itself against Iran and its proxies, and to reimburse U.S. military operations in response to recent attacks.” The amount for Israel itself, which is spelled out in the press release, does not equal $26.3 billion.

The press releases state that:

“$4 billion to replenish Iron Dome and David’s Sling missile defense systems.

$1.2 billion for the Iron Beam defense system to counter short-range rockets and mortar threats.

$3.5 billion for the procurement of advanced weapons systems, defense articles, and defense services through the Foreign Military Financing Program.

$1 billion to enhance the production and development of artillery and critical munitions.

$4.4 billion to replenish defense articles and defense services provided to Israel.”

This equals roughly $13.7 billion that is expressly provided for Israel. Adding the $2.4 billion for U.S. military operations, that equals $16.1 billion for Israeli military aid and U.S. operations, not $26.38 billion.

A Politico spokesperson told Check Your Fact that the outlet corrected the article. The correction reads, “CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated the amount of the recent aid package that is going to Israel.”

“The letter comes just weeks after Congress approved roughly $26.3 billion in total aid for the region, including about $15 billion in military assistance to Israel,” the updated copy reads.

CNN also updated its copy to more accurately represent the aid to Israel and issued a “clarification” after Check Your Fact reached out for comment. The clarification reads,”CLARIFICATION: This story has been updated to more precisely describe the aid bill and what it supports in Israel and Gaza during the ongoing conflict.”

Check Your Fact reached out to a spokesperson for House Appropriations Committee chair Tom Cole and multiple outlets for comment.