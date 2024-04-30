FACT CHECK: Post Repeats False Claim That There Is No Footage Of Russian-Ukrainian War

A post shared on X claims that there is no footage of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Isn’t it curious that we never see war footage from Ukraine? Why is that? — Mila Joy (@MilaLovesJoe) April 20, 2024

Verdict: False

Footage of the war is available and often posted on social media.

Ukraine’s top commander said Ukrainian troops were on the retreat in the east as the Russian military is pressing its advantage before the first batches of recently approved U.S. military aid arrived, according to The New York Times.

Social media users are claiming that there is no footage of the Russian-Ukrainian war. One user wrote, “Isn’t it curious that we never see war footage from Ukraine? Why is that?”

This claim is false. Footage of the conflict is released frequently by Ukrainian military units, government agencies, open-source intelligence accounts and media outlets.

Below are examples of footage published on X by OSINTtechnical, which is run by a journalist with Hunterbrook Media and known for being an open-source intelligence analyst, along with other footage.

Berdychi, Donetsk Oblast, a Ukrainian M2A2 Bradley IFV engages a Russian BTR-80 with 25mm Bushmaster chaingun fire while moving south of the village. pic.twitter.com/AOWGogCHCZ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 26, 2024

So it seems that Russia hit Dnipro International Airport. 2x MiG-29s were Destroyed here: 48.3596237, 35.0794305 1x MiG-29 was hit by Cluster here: 48.3589088, 35.0821251 1x Warehouse is burning here: 48.3620447, 35.0860430 At least 1x 5P85S TEL and 5N63S were destroyed pic.twitter.com/01bh6ho7Q8 — WarVehicleTracker (@WarVehicle) April 18, 2024

Tonight, Ukrainian forces conducted another successful drone attack on the Russian Slavyansk-na-Kubani refinery in Krasnodar Oblast, with multiple drones hitting the facility. Seen below, a Ukrainian one-way attack drone slams into the burning Russian refinery. pic.twitter.com/nZDqi2Bi0l — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) April 27, 2024

Ukrainian SOF operators have identified and adjusted M142 HIMARS fire against russian 2S5 Giatsint-S self-propelled howitzer on Southern axis. pic.twitter.com/4TqmSu8xgV — SPECIAL OPERATIONS FORCES OF UKRAINE (@SOF_UKR) April 22, 2024

GeoConfirmed, a volunteer group that geolocates videos of conflicts, has over 30,000 images and videos in its archive of the Russian-Ukraine conflict. For example, the group geolocated this video of a Ukrainian drone hitting a Russian truck to the southern part of the Kherson oblast.

The Center for Information Resilience also tracks the Russian-Ukrainian war with its Eyes on Russia Project in order to “collect and verify videos, photos, satellite imagery or other media related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” Footage of the conflict is also often posted to Funker530, a website that publishes videos of conflicts and the military around the world.