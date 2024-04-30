FACT CHECK: Post Repeats False Claim That There Is No Footage Of Russian-Ukrainian War

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter
A post shared on X claims that there is no footage of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Verdict: False

Footage of the war is available and often posted on social media.

Fact Check:

Ukraine’s top commander said Ukrainian troops were on the retreat in the east as the Russian military is pressing its advantage before the first batches of recently approved U.S. military aid arrived, according to The New York Times.

Social media users are claiming that there is no footage of the Russian-Ukrainian war. One user wrote, “Isn’t it curious that we never see war footage from Ukraine? Why is that?”

This claim is false. Footage of the conflict is released frequently by Ukrainian military unitsgovernment agenciesopen-source intelligence accounts and media outlets.

Below are examples of footage published on X by OSINTtechnical, which is run by a journalist with Hunterbrook Media and known for being an open-source intelligence analyst, along with other footage.

GeoConfirmed, a volunteer group that geolocates videos of conflicts, has over 30,000 images and videos in its archive of the Russian-Ukraine conflict. For example, the group geolocated this video of a Ukrainian drone hitting a Russian truck to the southern part of the Kherson oblast.

The Center for Information Resilience also tracks the Russian-Ukrainian war with its Eyes on Russia Project in order to “collect and verify videos, photos, satellite imagery or other media related to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.” Footage of the conflict is also often posted to Funker530, a website that publishes videos of conflicts and the military around the world.

Misinformation around the Russian-Ukrainian war is not new. Check Your Fact debunked versions of the “zero footage” claim in March 2022October 2022, February 2023 and October 2023. (RELATED: No, Michelle Obama Did Not Announce She Is Running For President ‘As A Man’)

