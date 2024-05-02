FACT CHECK: Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Call MAGA Women ‘Hotter’ Than Liberal Women?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a screenshot of a post from Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Marge, liberal women don’t have to have graphic artists spend hours retouching their photos to make them appear both human and 25 years younger, like you just did. P.S. Did they have a chance to fix your toes, too? pic.twitter.com/xAWBZc3cuq — Dr. David A. Lustig (@drdave1999) April 28, 2024

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate. The post was made by a satirical account of Greene.

Fact Check:

Greene announced a plan Wednesday to oust Speaker Mike Johnson, planning to activate next week, The Hill reported. This resolution to vacate came after top House Democrats claimed they would table any vote to oust Johnson.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges Greene shared a digitally altered image of herself saying that MAGA women are more beautiful than liberal women. The alleged image shows Green with her hair pulled back with black lace straps on her shoulders.

The post says, “Getting ready to go out with my MAGA friends. MAGA women are hotter than Liberal women every day of the week.”

The caption reads, “Marge, liberal women don’t have to have graphic artists spend hours retouching their photos to make them appear both human and 25 years younger, like you just did. P.S. Did they have a chance to fix your toes, too?”

The claim is inaccurate. The post stems from a parody account of Greene. The account self identifies as parody in the account name. The repost removed any satire or parody label.

Furthermore, there is no record of this post on Greene’s authentic social media accounts. There is no record of the post on the deleted tweet tracker, PolitiTweet. (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)

