FACT CHECK: Did Kurt Russell Call For Illegal Immigrants To Be ‘Forcibly Deported’?

A post shared on social media purports that actor Kurt Russell recently called for illegal immigrants to be deported. Hollywood actor Kurt Russell says, Illegal immigrants should be forcibly deported from America. Repost Please👍 Do you agree with MTG? If YES, I want to follow you!!! pic.twitter.com/wrClLDgzUr — Dennis Kneale (@denniskneale) May 2, 2024

Verdict: False

There is no evidence Russell made such a remark.

Fact Check:

Former President Donald Trump recently told TIME Magazine he would consider using the military to deport illegal immigrants, Fox News reported. Trump suggested that he would call on local governments to help and would start by using the National Guard.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, alleges the actor claimed that the United States should deport illegal immigrants. The caption reads, “Hollywood actor Kurt Russell says, Illegal immigrants should be forcibly deported from America. Repost Please Do you agree with MTG? If YES, I want to follow you!!!”

The claim is inaccurate. The post offers no source for this claim. Check Your Fact found no such statement made by Russell.

In 2020 Russell did an interview with the New York Times and was asked about his stance that celebrities should not talk politics. Russell said he still believes that celebrities should stay away from making political statements.

He said, “I’ve always been someone who felt we are court jesters. That’s what we do. As far as I’m concerned, you should step away from saying anything so that you can still be seen by the audience in any character.” (RELATED: Does Video Show Explosion At Francis Scott Key Bridge?)