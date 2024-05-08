FACT CHECK: Video Of Woman Claiming Her Son Needs A Litter Box In School Originated As Satire

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

Joseph Casieri

Fact Check Reporter

Trending

FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show UFOs Attacking Naval Warship
FACT CHECK: Did The New York Times Publish This Caricature Of Indian PM?
FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Palestinian Flags On Egyptian Pyramid
FACT CHECK: NASA Claimed Alan Shepherd Piloted First Crewed Flight To Space