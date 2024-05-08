FACT CHECK: Video Of Woman Claiming Her Son Needs A Litter Box In School Originated As Satire

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a mother who claims her son needs a litter box in school because he identifies as a cat.

Verdict: False

This claim is inaccurate. The video stems from a parody account.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Facebook purports that a woman is advocating for her son to bring cat litter to school because he identifies as a cat. The video shows a man reacting to a woman making the claim.

She claims, “At the beginning of the school year I bought a litter box for him to put in the bathroom and he did. While his principle removed it.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video stems from a satirical TikTok account. The account’s bio features a satire label. Check Your Fact has previously debunked a video originating from this account.

The first clip shown in the video is a news report on litter boxes in classrooms for use by students. The video is from C4News and the full clip debunks the claims that schools are making this policy.

The district of Columbine High school has had cat litter in classrooms since 2017. NBC News reported it is part of an emergency kit that is meant to be used during a potential school lockdown in which students will be trapped in a classroom during a shooting. (RELATED: No, Jason Aldean Did Not Turn Down $500 Million Collab With Taylor Swift)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online.