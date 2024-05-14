FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Clean-Up Crew In Hotel Housing Asylum Seekers?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a cleaning crew working at a hotel that was housing asylum seekers.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The video was originally posted by a cleaning company and does not mention asylum seekers.

Fact Check:

Protests have taken place across Ireland against the government’s immigration policy, Fox News reported. Immigration has increased so much over the last 20 years that 22% of the population in the country are non-citizens.

A post shared on Facebook purportedly shows a crew cleaning a hotel room in disorder from housing immigrants. The video shows the floors and surfaces covered in trash as several people work to clean the area.

The text overlaid says, “UK Asylum Seeker Hotel Cleanup.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video was originally posted Feb 18 by the cleaning company Mrs. Muscle Cleaning. The post makes no mention of asylum seekers or any reference to immigration.

The post features a detailed description that shares that the client was suffering from poor mental health. The description reads, “With a combination of anxiety, severe depression, and the sheer fear of being judged by their living conditions (see our last few reels) this client ended up with a blocked toilet that led to her simply stop using it, and instead used plastic bags, rubbish bags and buckets for her ‘natural breaks.’”(RELATED: Did Kurt Russel Call For Illegal Immigrants To Be ‘Forcibly Deported’?)

