FACT CHECK: Is Colin Kaepernick New Brand Ambassador For Bud Light?

A post shared on social media purports former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is the new brand ambassador for Bud Light.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical website.

Fact Check:

The sales of Bud Light still have not rebounded a year after a partnership with transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney in effort to appear less “fratty,” Fox Business reported. In the first quarter earnings, Bud Light’s parent company reported a 9.1% decrease in revenue and Modela Especial took the title of the bestselling beer.

A post shared on Facebook purports that Bud Light has announced a new partnership with Kaepernick. The post includes an image of the athlete speaking into a microphone.

The post reads, “Bud Light appoints Colin Kaepernick as its new brand ambassador after Dylan Mulvaney.”

The caption reads, “Good job Bud Light.”

The claim is inaccurate. It stems from a satirical website called SpaceXmania. The article from the website clearly features a satire label at the top of the piece. The website features a disclaimer that reads, “Our mission? To bring you the freshest fake news, some sassy analysis, and a good dose of satire, all rolled into one crazy concoction that orbits around Elon Musk and everything that’s lighting up the viral/trending charts.”

Furthermore, there is no press release from Anheuser-Busch announcing a collaboration with Kaepernick. Likewise, Kaepernick has not made any announcement on his social media accounts. (RELATED: Did Kurt Russel Call For Illegal Immigrants To Be ‘Forcibly Deported’?)

