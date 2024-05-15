FACT CHECK: Facebook Post Purports To Show False Statement From Kristi Noem About Dog Shooting

An image shared on Facebook purports to show a recent tweet from South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem about the shooting of her dog, Cricket.

Verdict: False

An advanced search of Noem’s verified X account does not generate the purported remark. Additionally, a spokesperson for Noem denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

Fact Check:

The Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate and Yankton Sioux Tribes both recently “voted to bar Noem from their land,” according to CNN. This ban follows previous bans from the Standing Rock Sioux, Cheyenne River Sioux, Rosebud Sioux, and Oglala Sioux Tribes over the governor’s controversial remarks regarding Native Americans, the outlet reported.

The Facebook image purports to show a recent tweet from Noem about the shooting of her dog, Cricket. “For everyone who absolutely lost their minds about my decision to shoot a dog twenty years ago, I hope you don’t eat cows or pigs or chickens! At least I have the guts to look in the eyes of the animal I’m killing!” the purported tweet, which appears to have been posted on May 7, reads.

The claim is incorrect. An advanced search of Noem’s verified X account does not generate the purported remark. Likewise, the purported remark is neither referenced on her website nor on her verified Facebook and Instagram accounts.

In addition, Check Your Fact did not find any credible news reports suggesting Noem made the purported remark. Actually, the opposite is true. Reuters reported the claim is false via a May 14 article. The outlet indicated that a spokesperson for Noem confirmed the image of the purported remark is “not legitimate.”

A spokesperson for Noem also denied the claim’s validity in an email to Check Your Fact.

“Governor Noem never made that post,” the spokesperson said.

Although the image is fake, Noem did address the controversy surrounding the shooting of her dog, Cricket, via an April 28 X post.

“I can understand why some people are upset about a 20 year old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back. The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons learned,” Noem wrote in part.

“The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down. Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did,” she continued. (RELATED: Did Joe Biden Recently Say He Will Raise Taxes If Elected?)

