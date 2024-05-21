FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show Crisis Actors In Gaza?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent video of Palestinian crisis actors staging a violent incident in Gaza.

Verdict: False

The video is from a behind-the-scenes production of a short film in 2022.

Fact Check:

Palestinians are fleeing Rafah after Israel issued an order to evacuate, The Associated Press reported. The IDF expects the war to last another six months and claimed that the operation in the city would be limited in scope.

A post shared on Facebook allegedly shows people staging the violent death of a child and then shows the organizers laughing. The video is captioned “Gazawood Productions.”

The claim is inaccurate. The video dates back to 2022 before the war in Gaza. The video is behind-the-scenes footage of the production of a short film.

The translation of the text overlay in the TikTok video posted by a creator named Mahmoud Maher Zaqout reads, “A New Movie.” (RELATED: Video Claims To Show King Of Denmark Waving Palestinian?)

Zaqout responded to the rumors that this video is related to the current war in Gaza and that he staged a tragedy. Reuters archived an Instagram story from Zaqout on May 16 that this video was part of a movie production. The post’s text reads, “For the record, this is a behind the scenes clip from an old movie that was filmed in the year 2022 while preparing the location for the movie.”

