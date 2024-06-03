FACT CHECK: Image Allegedly Showing Tesco CEO Is Actually Business Editor For The Times

Anna Mock | Fact Check Reporter

A photo shared on Facebook allegedly shows Ken Murphy, the CEO of British grocery chain Tesco. 

Verdict: False

The photo actually shows a business editor for The Times, not Murphy.

Fact Check:

A Black Tesco customer said she was “racially profiled” and then offered bananas while shopping with her two kids, according to The Independent. The woman, 42-year-old Serlina Boyd, later questioned the staff’s training and received an apology from the company, the outlet reported.

A Facebook post allegedly shows Tesco CEO Ken Murphy. The post shared a headshot of a man with brown hair and glasses, allegedly Murphy.

“Tesco CEO Ken Murphy was getting £4,740,000 a year last year, but that wasn’t enough so he has more than doubled his salary to £9,930,000 a year #CostOfLivingCrisis,” the post reads. 

The photo is miscaptioned, however. A reverse image search reveals that the image actually shows Richard Fletcher, a business editor for The Times. Check Your Fact located a genuine photo of Murphy featured in a 2019 Telegraph article.

Unrelated to the image, the claim made in the post that Murphy’s salary has doubled to £9.9m is true, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: Image Does Not Show Authentic Times Of Israel Headline)

Check Your Fact has reached out to a spokesperson for The Times for comment and will update this piece accordingly if one is received.

This is not the first time a miscaptioned image has gone viral. Check Your Fact recently debunked an image claiming to show musician Jason Derulo falling down the stairs at the 2024 Met Gala.

