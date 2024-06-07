FACT CHECK: Is Kyle Rittenhouse’s Mother 38 Years Old?

A post shared on social media purports that Kyle Rittenhouse’s mother Wendy is only 38 years old.

Post by @defundshawn View on Threads

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Rittenhouse sparked controversy when he took to social media to describe President Joe Biden as “gay,” Newsweek reported. He has recently used the word again in a post about Vice President Kamala Harris, gun control activist David Hogg and in a comment to Newsweek.

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Rittenhouse’s mother is 38. The post shared a close-up image of his mother while her hair is blown back and her makeup appears disheveled.

The caption reads, “Kyle Rittenhouse’s mom is 38. 38.”

The claim is inaccurate. Records, including her voting registry, indicate that she is 49. Similar claims started in 2021. The post suggests that she is 38 and therefore, she started having children when she was a teenager.

These claims circulated when she was defending her son publicly during the trial period. However, she was not 38 then either. She accused President Joe Biden of defaming her son when he suggested in a tweet that her son was a white supremacist, according to the New York Post.

Rittenhouse was 18 years old during the trial for murder charges, according to NPR. He was 17 years old when the incident occurred. He was acquitted of all charges in the killing of 2 people in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (RELATED: Photo Showing Kyle Rittenhouse With Makeup Is Digitally Altered)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact debunked a claim Democrats are trying to make the American flag “more inclusive.”