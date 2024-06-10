FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Houthi Strike On U.S. Ship In Red Sea?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a recent video of Houthi rebels striking a U.S. aircraft carrier in the Red Sea. Yemeni forces have hit a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in response to the bombardment of their country. pic.twitter.com/eBSIjrxbeB — King Chelsea Ug 🇺🇬🇷🇺 (@ug_chelsea) June 1, 2024

Verdict: False

The video dates back to 2018 and shows a German vessel, not a U.S. vessel.

Fact Check:

Houthis have arrested nine employees of the United Nations. The Associated Press reports that the Houthis are facing increased military airstrikes from The United States. Houthi forces have been targeting ships in the Red Sea in response to the conflict in Gaza, the outlet reported.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a U.S. vessel being damaged by a missile in the Red Sea. The caption reads, “Yemeni forces have hit a US aircraft carrier in the Red Sea with missiles and drones in response to the bombardment of their country.”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests that this video shows a recent attack on a U.S. vessel in the Red Sea. The video dates back to 2018. The video’s description claims that the vessel was part of the Germany navy.

Reports at the time indicated that the fire was caused by a missile-firing incident. The SM-2 missile became jammed in the launcher which caused the vessel to catch fire. Two sailors were injured in the fire.