FACT CHECK: Did Palestine Qualify For The World Cup?

A post shared on social media purports Palestine has qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 🚨 Palestine qualifies for the FIFA World Cup for the first time pic.twitter.com/LJqA0NRiru — 🔻André Tha Man ☭ 🔻 #FreeAssange (@LakeShowBoy24) June 18, 2024

Verdict: False

The team was confirmed for the final round of World Cup qualifications, not the World Cup itself.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, purports the Palestinian soccer team has now qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The post shared an image of a line of men on a soccer field in shirts that greatly resemble the flag of Palestine.

The caption reads, “Palestine qualifies for the FIFA World Cup for the first time.”

The claim is inaccurate. FIFA has announced that the qualifications will not be confirmed until 2025. The final round will take place in October through November 2025. (RELATED: Image Claiming To Show Trump Statement Saying He’ll ‘Save’ Hunter Is Fake)

So far no team has qualified for the 2026 World Cup. However, ESPN reported that Palestine was confirmed for the final round of World Cup qualifications for the first time.

