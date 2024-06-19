FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Young Ukraine Girls Being Recruited Into The Military?

A post shared on social media purportedly shows an image of young girls in Ukraine that have been recruited into the military.

Verdict: False

This image was taken as part of a memorial service for fallen troops in Ukraine.

Fact Check:

Russian President Vladimir Putin praised North Korea’s support for Russia’s efforts in Ukraine and expressed he plans to strengthen their relations, The Guardian reported.

A post shared on Facebook alleges that Ukraine is now recruiting young girls to fight in the war with Russia. The girls in the image are dressed in dark green shirts and camo pants. The caption reads, “Ukrainian girls, not even 18 years old, have been recruited into the military.”

The claim is inaccurate. This image was taken as part of a memorial service for fallen troops in Ukraine. The image was taken at a photo gallery posted at the Military Institute of Taras Shevchenko National University.

Reports indicated that the ceremony was to commemorate graduates from the University, according to Kyiv Vlada. A translation of the report reads, “On Tuesday, June 11, the Military Institute of Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv commemorated the fallen graduates. The Taras Shevchenko Military Institute of KNU reported this, as KV reports. The Rector of KNU Volodymyr Bugrov, the Management of the Military Institute, officers, military chaplains, cadets and relatives honored the fallen soldiers.” (RELATED: Did The Economist Publish Cover With Crosshair On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?)

Furthermore, women in Ukraine are allowed to service in the military but are not eligible for the draft. Eligibility ranges from age 18 to 60, CNN reported in February 2024.