FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Russian Submarine Off Florida Coast

An image shared on X claims to show a Russian submarine off the Florida coast.

Off the coast of Florida tonight….. pic.twitter.com/HSshkqMRUo — US Civil Defense News (@CaptCoronado) June 19, 2024

Verdict: Misleading

While the image does show a Russian submarine, the image was not taken off the coast of Florida in recent days.

Russian warships departed Havana after a five-day stay in Cuba, according to BBC News. Among these warships was a Russian nuclear-powered submarine, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing an image of a submarine, claiming to show the vessel off the coast of Florida. One user wrote, “Off the coast of Florida tonight…..”

This claim is misleading. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was first shared in 2019 and shows a Yasem-class submarine.

A Yasem-class submarine, the Kazan, did depart Havana, according to the Aviationist. The Kazan was launched in 2017 and commissioned in 2021, per Wikipedia. (RELATED: Post Claims To Show Damaged SU-57)

Images and video of the submarine departing Havana are available on social media. For example, CNN reporter Patrick Oppmann shared an iamge of the Kazan departing the port.

Happening now: the Russian nuclear-powered submarine Kazan departs Havana. Next stop….? pic.twitter.com/v2qR4Nw03D — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) June 17, 2024

The Russian nuclear-powered cruise missile sub Kazan leaves Havana today, after a 5-day (?) port of call. Believe the Admiral Gorshkov frigate is also departing today. pic.twitter.com/JYMrV4nuIu — Mike Eckel (@Mike_Eckel) June 17, 2024

