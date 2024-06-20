FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Russian Submarine Off Florida Coast

Elias Atienza | Senior Reporter

An image shared on X claims to show a Russian submarine off the Florida coast.

Verdict: Misleading

While the image does show a Russian submarine, the image was not taken off the coast of Florida in recent days.

Fact Check:

Russian warships departed Havana after a five-day stay in Cuba, according to BBC News. Among these warships was a Russian nuclear-powered submarine, the outlet reported.

Social media users are sharing an image of a submarine, claiming to show the vessel off the coast of Florida. One user wrote, “Off the coast of Florida tonight…..”

This claim is misleading. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the image was first shared in 2019 and shows a Yasem-class submarine.

A Yasem-class submarine, the Kazan, did depart Havana, according to the Aviationist. The Kazan was launched in 2017 and commissioned in 2021, per Wikipedia. (RELATED: Post Claims To Show Damaged SU-57)

Images and video of the submarine departing Havana are available on social media. For example, CNN reporter Patrick Oppmann shared an iamge of the Kazan departing the port.

Check Your Fact has debunked several claims related to Russia recently. For example, Check Your Fact debunked a video claiming to show Russia conducting missile tests off the Florida coast.

Elias Atienza

Senior Reporter
Follow Elias on Twitter Have a fact check suggestion? Send ideas to [email protected].

Trending

FACT CHECK: Image Claims To Show Donald Trump Holding Someone's Hand To Help Him Off Stage
FACT CHECK: Donald Trump's Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame Had A Drain Installed?
FACT CHECK: Did The Biden Campaign Try To Renegotiate The CNN Debate To Allow For The President To Sit?
FACT CHECK: Is Joe Biden's Sister Married To The Owner Of Dominion Voting Systems?