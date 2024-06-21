FACT CHECK: Did Gordon Ramsey Kick Megan Rapinoe Out Of His Restaurant?

A post shared on social media purports that celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey kicked women’s soccer player Megan Rapinoe out of his restaurant.

Verdict: False

This claim stems from a satirical account.

Fact Check:

A post shared on Facebook purports that Ramsey banned Rapinoe from his restaurant. The post shared a photo of Ramsey in a chef uniform with knives and one of Rapinoe in a coat with blue hair.

The caption reads, “Breaking: Strong Odor Emanating from Megan Rapinoe Leads to Gordon Ramsay Banning Her from His Restaurant Forever – What Could Have Caused Such a Reaction and What Does This Mean for Rapinoe’s Reputation?”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet called SpaceXmania. The article claims that Ramsey personally escorted Rapinoe out of his restaurant.

The website self-identifies as a parody site, “Please note that the article under the category ‘SATIRE’ are satirical in nature and are not meant to be taken seriously. These articles are meant to be humorous and are often entirely made up. We make no claim that the information presented in these articles is true or accurate.” (RELATED: X Video Purporting To Show Man Confronting Jill Biden On ‘The View’ Is Satirical)

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim the secret service sent a cease and desist letter to Gamer Supps.