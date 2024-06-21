FACT CHECK: Did Taylor Swift Cancel Tour In Florida To Protest State Policy?

A post shared on social media purports that Singer Taylor Swift has cancelled tour dates in Florida to protest the state’s political policies.

No one is buying @TaylorSwift concert tickets? Florida is by no means racist. . . they are awakening? Just don’t like what you represent? They are done with the Hollywood film and music industry evil? https://t.co/3yElDxb7xz — UltraProudAmerican (@UProudAmerican) June 20, 2024

Verdict: False

The claims stems from a satirical outlet.

Fact Check:

Climate Change activists spray painted a private Jet at a UK airport under the impression that Taylor Swift’s jet was nearby, The New York Post reported. The two women took videos near the sprayed planes and called for a treaty against the “burning of all oil, coal and gas,” according to the outlet.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Swift cancelled shows that she had planned for Florida calling the state racists. The post shared a photo of Swift at an awards show.

The caption reads, “Taylor Swift Cancelled All Tour Dates in What She Called ‘Racist Florida’. Does Florida really care?”

The claim is inaccurate. The claim stems from a satirical news outlet the Dunning Kruger Times. The piece claims that due to certain policies by governor Ron DeSantis she canceled her shows in protest.

The website features a disclaimer that identifies the site as satirical. It says, “Dunning-Kruger-Times is a subsidiary of the ‘America’s Last Line of Defense’ network of parody, satire, and tomfoolery.” (RELATED: Did Gordon Ramsey Kick Megan Rapinoe Out Of His Restaurant?)

Furthermore, recent reporting indicates that she is planning to perform in Florida. CBS News reported that she will be going to South Florida in October 2024.

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim The Economist published a cover featuring a crosshair on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.