FACT CHECK: Video Claims To Show Recent Explosion In Egypt

A video shared on Facebook claims to show a recent explosion in Salam City, Egypt.

Verdict: Misleading

The video was taken in Egypt, but it is from 2020, not 2024.

Fact Check:

Two Arab diplomats said that over 300 Egyptian pilgrims died during a Hajj pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia, according to Agence France-Presse. The diplomats said that all of them, with the exception of one, died due to the heat, the outlet reported.

Social media users have been sharing a video of a fire, claiming it shows a recent explosion in Egypt. One user wrote,”#Big Breaking #News…Cairo Salam City.”

This claim is misleading, though. Through a reverse image search, Check Your Fact found that the video is from July 2020, nearly four years before. It was uploaded to YouTube by Global News with the title, “Cars set ablaze after massive fire breaks out along pipeline in Egypt.”

“A massive fire broke out in Egypt’s Shuqair-Mostorod crude oil pipeline on Tuesday, injuring at least 12 people, the health ministry said. Videos circulating on social media showed thick plumes of smoke and burning cars along the side of the road. The pipeline runs along a major highway on the outskirts of Cairo,” reads part of the video description.

Misbar also fact-checked this video. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim the Secret Service sent a cease and desist letter to Gamer Supps. RELATED: Did The Economist Publish Cover With Crosshair On Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy?)

