FACT CHEK: Is This A Real Video Of A Macy’s Employee Getting Fired?

Joseph Casieri | Fact Check Reporter

A post shared on social media purportedly shows a video of a Macy’s employee being fired.

Verdict: False

The incident is fabricated. A statement from the company on their official X account denied the incident was real.

Fact Check:

Major restaurant chains, such as Boston Market and Red Lobster, have announced the closures of hundreds of stores nationwide, Forbes reported. Some restaurants are closing certain locations, while others filed for bankruptcy.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows a white male Macy’s manager publicly firing a Black female employee in the elevator of the department store. The manager claims that she showed up late for work. He then tells her she is fired and that “we’re not running on Black people time.”

The caption reads, “Macy’s manager fired an employee for being four hours late without notice. The manager then said, ‘We’re not running on Black people time.’ Who’s wrong here?”

The claim is inaccurate. There is no credible news report that suggests this video is authentic or related to Macy’s.

Macy’s commented on the video and denied that the video is real saying, “The individuals featured in the video are not affiliated with or work at Macy’s,” and that the company values “acceptance, respect and integrity.”

They went on to claim that “This is a stunt. The individuals featured in the video are not affiliated with or work at Macy’s.” (RELATED: Is Joe Biden’s Sister Married To The Owner Of Dominion Voting Systems?)

Macy’s did announce earlier in the year that they would layoff 2,000 employees, according to USA Today.  In Jan. 2024, reports indicated that Macy’s was planning to layoff 13% of corporate staff. They also had plans to close 5 stores.

This is not the first time misinformation has been shared online. Check Your Fact recently debunked a claim The Economist published a cover featuring a crosshair on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

