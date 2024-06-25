FACT CHECK: Did Apple Start Charging For The Use Of FaceTime?

A post shared on social media purports Apple will start to charge customers for the use of their video call feature, FaceTime.

Verdict: False

The claim is inaccurate.

Fact Check:

Apple will not introduce new features iPhone Mirroring and SharePlay Screen Sharing in the European Union, Bloomberg reported. The European Commission will “probe” the company due to the Digital Markets Act, which Apple said it believes it is in compliance with, according to CNBC.

A post shared on Threads alleges that Apple will start charging for use of Facetime. The post shared the information in text, with no source.

The post reads, “Apple is really about to start charging us to use the FaceTime feature , wild.”

The claim is inaccurate. Credible news reports, such as USA Today, have debunked this claim. There is no such announcement found in Apple’s newsroom. Likewise, there is no mention of these charges on their user guide for Facetime.

Apple recently had its annual Worldwide Developers Conference no such announcement was made. Facetime can be used with both Wi-Fi and cellular data. The use of cellular data may incur additional data charges but that feature can be turned off to avoid those fees, according to the company’s support page. (RELATED: Is This A Real Video Of A Macy’s Employee Getting Fired?)

