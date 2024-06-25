FACT CHECK: Did Biden Pose For Photo While Holding This Sign?

A post shared on social media purports President Joe Biden recently posed holding a sign alongside another man calling former President Donald Trump a felon. I needed this laugh🤣 pic.twitter.com/s9Yi9JfwSo — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) June 23, 2024

Verdict: False

The photo is digitally altered. The original signs encouraged viewers to receive the Coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine.

Fact Check:

Following Trump’s felony conviction in New York City, he outperformed the Biden campaign in fundraising, The Associated Press reported. Trump’s campaign raised over $60 million more than Biden in the month of May.

A post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, allegedly shows Biden standing with a man holding a sign that reads, “I like presidents who aren’t felons.” Biden stands by holding a sign that reads, “This Dude gets it, Folks.” The caption says, “I needed this laugh.”

The claim is inaccurate. The original image dates back to August 2021. At the time Biden did pose for a photo with social media influencer “Dudewithsign,” a content creator with 7.8 million followers.

The signs were to encourage people to get the Covid-19 vaccine, according to Washingtonian. The actual sign of "Dudewithsign" reads, "Lets Look Out For Each Other And Get Vaccinated." While the sign Biden holds reads the same as the post showed.